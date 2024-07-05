The mobile network operator, Emerging Markets Telecommunications Limited, popularly known as 9Mobile, has named a new chief executive officer to replace Juergen Peschel, its outgoing chief executive.

The board of directors of the wireless service provider appointed Obafemi Banigbe to take its top management position, according to a statement Thursday.

He is expected to lead the company in its next phase of business, the document added.

However, Mr Peschel will still function in the company as a consultant to support the business transportation process, which he introduced during his tenure as CEO.

“This transition is consistent with 9Mobile’s tradition of business continuity to ease the start of the holistic business transformation of the company,” 9Mobile said in the statement.

“Banigbe possesses extensive experience at the C-suite level and brings a profound comprehension of the intricate African business landscape, emphasising the critical translation of business objectives and commercial imperatives into comprehensive strategies that drive successful execution,” it added.

Mr Banigbe holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the Federal University of Technology Minna, Nigeria State.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He started off in the telecommunications industry as the director of operations at Celtel (now Airtel).

Prior to taking that role, he held a number of positions at Ericsson within the sub-Saharan Africa Market Unit including the position of network support group manager for access and transport network.

During his tenure as the chief operations officer at Millicom Ghana, he led the operational strategy for business at the Ghanaian unit of the Luxembourg-based telecoms operator.

Mr Banigbe would later fill the role of interim CEO at Millicom Ghana in addition to earlier roles as the chief technical officer of Millicom Ghana and Millicom International Cellular Tanzania.

He was a managing partner and co-founder at Silver Rock Technology Services Ghana. Mr Banigbe helped deliver the acquisition of Vodafone Ghana when he was an advisory board member of the Telecel Group.

At Nsano Group, a leading fintech platform with footprints across several African countries, he provided advisory services, helping to broaden his professional expertise.

“Obafemi is expected to work closely with the board of directors and all stakeholders to define credible and achievable long-term business plans through the introduction of solutions to address the evolving needs of the Nigerian telecommunication market,” 9Mobile said.

Mr Banigbe has attended several executive management courses, including the Ericsson Development Management Program and the Advanced Management Program of the London Business School.

He holds an MBA from the Manchester Business School.

Before his latest appointment, he was the senior partner, strategy and technology, at Africa Context Advisory Partners.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

