The police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, said they have begun an investigation into the alleged assault of a woman in the state by her husband.

The police spokesperson in Delta, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a post via his X handle on Thursday.

Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, said the victim, Annabel Onyemali, is at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

“Today, at about 3 p.m., the command received a petition from Ideal Chambers on behalf of the victim, Mrs Onyemali, who was grievously assaulted by her husband, Onyemali Christopher.”

A photo of the victim posted on X showed one side of her face covered with blood

Mr Edafe did not, however, mention what could have led to the assault and when it happened.

He did not also say if the victim’s husband had been arrested.

A similar incident occurred in Akwa Ibom, another South-south state last December, where a lawyer was arrested by the police for assaulting his wife.

The lawyer, Ekere Ebong, was filmed assaulting his wife at night in a street around his residence in Uyo, the state capital.

Nigerians had expressed outrage after the video of the assault went viral on social media, including Facebook and X.

The police in the state had described the lawyer as a habitual perpetrator of violence against his wife. They vowed that he would be arraigned at the court, but they are yet to do so apparently because the woman later withdrew the case against the husband.

The Nigerian Bar Association had directed its Uyo Branch to investigate the incident and cause the lawyers to appear before a disciplinary committee, but it appears the association also withdrew itself from the matter.

