Three-time champions and five-time runners-up, Nigeria, are expected to know their opponents for the qualification race of the 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals on Thursday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the draw for the 2025 AFCON will be conducted in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Ademola Olajire, director of Communications at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
The draw will be held inside the SuperSport studio in South Africa’s commercial and economic capital.
|
It will serve the 48 countries into 12 groups of four teams each; with the top two teams in eleven of the groups qualifying directly to the finals, scheduled for 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.
While the 12th group (which has host nation Morocco) will see Morocco qualify (no matter the position in which they finish) alongside one other team.
The qualifying matches will be played over the FIFA windows of September, October and November this year.
All of Nigeria’s opponents in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying race, Benin Republic, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa and Zimbabwe, are all in Thursday’s draw.
ALL THE 48 TEAMS IN THE DRAW:
POT 1: Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria, Cameroon, Mali, South Africa, DR Congo, Ghana
POT 2: Cape Verde, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Benin Republic, Angola, Uganda, Namibia, Mozambique, Madagascar
POT 3: Kenya, Mauritania, Congo, Tanzania, Guinea Bissau, Libya, Comoros, Togo, Sudan, Sierra Leone, Malawi, Central African Republic
POT 4: Niger Republic, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, The Gambia, Burundi, Liberia, Ethiopia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, South Sudan, Chad.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999