President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family of Kabir Yusuf, who passed away on Tuesday.

Mr Yusuf, a veteran journalist, was the Federal Capital Territory correspondent for The Triumph Newspaper and Radio France Internationale Hausa.

He covered the State House for many years until his passing.

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort to his family in this time of grief and always.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

July 3, 2024

