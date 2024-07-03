The House of Representatives has called on all stakeholders to submit memoranda for consideration on the ongoing process of restructuring government agencies by the House.

Ibrahim Isiaka (APC-Ogun), chairman Special Committee on Restructuring of Federal Agencies and Commissions, made the call on Tuesday at a news conference in Abuja.

Mr Isiaka also invited all interested individuals and organisations to a public hearing on the Oronsaye Report and other related matters on Wednesday 10 July.

He said the hearing will hold in hearing room Room 0. 28, New Building Extension of the House of Representatives.

The lawmaker said all memoranda should be submitted to the Clerk of the Committee, Kwayama Jehu, at Room HB40A, White House, National Assembly Complex.

Mr Isiaka said the world is evolving rapidly, and government agencies and commissions needed to be structured to enable them to deliver on their mandates effectively and efficiently.

He said, ”We aim to identify redundancies, duplicate government agencies and commissions needed to federal government agencies and commissions.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The legislator said there was a pressing need to review the Oronsaye report and all other white papers on the restructuring of federal government agencies, parastatals, and commissions.

Mr Isiaka recalled that the Oronsaye report, which was published in 2012, highlighted various recommendations aimed at rationalising and optimising the operations of government agencies to enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

“It is imperative for us to make recommendations of the Oronsaye report and other pertinent white papers to ensure that we are aligning our government structures with current realities, best practices, and the changing needs of our society.

“Our goal is to apply the legislative approach in streamlining operations, eliminate duplication of functions, enhance service delivery, and optimise resource allocation.

“This review will be comprehensive, taking into cognisance the diverse perspectives and expertise available to us.

“We acknowledge the importance of stakeholder engagement in this process, and we will be seeking input from various stakeholders, including government officials, civil society experts, organisations, and the general public.

“Transparency, accountability, and inclusivity will be the guiding principles of our review process,” he said.

He said the committee is committed to fostering a more efficient, effective, and responsive government that meets the needs of the Nigerian people.

President Bola Tinubu had in February directed the implementation of the Oronsaye Report.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

