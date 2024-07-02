The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said the Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) records between 4,000 and 5,000 commuters daily.

Mr Wike disclosed this at the inauguration of the construction of the Kugbo Bus Terminal in Abuja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) recalls that President Bola Tinubu had on 30 May inaugurated the commercial operations of the ARMT and announced free ride until 30 December.

“As I speak to you today, we are recording not less than 4,000 to 5,000 passengers, who are using that train service to the various communities along the airport rail line.

“That tells you that the Renewed Hope Agenda is working,” he said.

Commenting on the train service, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, recalled riding on the train with President Bola Tinubu and commended the president for approving the free ride.

“We are now confirming that over 4,000 people are being carried on a daily basis.

“This on its own, is a major palliative awaiting the minimum wage we are discussing,” he said.

Mr Akpabio congratulated Mr Wike for the achievements so far and advised him to ignore distractions and focus on his work.

“Be rest assured that no matter what you do, not everybody will praise you. Others will try to find fault.

“Some will say why Wike alone, but look at where we are now, we are about to inaugurate a major infrastructure that will touch the lives of people,” Mr Akpabio said.

He commended Mr Tinubu for having the eyes for those who can perform and bringing them onboard.

