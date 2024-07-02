Police in Akwa Ibom State have confirmed the abduction of an entrepreneur, Benjamin Unwuka, in Eket Local Government Area of the state.

Timfon John, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Eket.

Ms John, an assistant superintendent of police, said that the victim was abducted on Sunday night.

The victim, according to the police, is from Anambra State, and owns Obico Shoppers Mall at Uqua Road, Eket.

Ms John said that police have deployed operatives to strategic locations to secure the release of the victim unhurt and arrest his abductors.

A family source, who did not want his name mentioned, said that the victim was abducted at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, 30 June, on his way back from his shop.

According to him, the gunmen, driving a black, unregistered Toyota Corolla car, trailed the victim from Uqua Road, accosted him on Afaha Eket Road and whisked him away at gunpoint to an unknown destination.

He said that abductors were yet to establish contact with members of the family.

There has been an increase in abductions for ransom lately in Akwa Ibom, with some of them resulting in fatality.

A traditional ruler and a retired school principal are some of the latest victims of kidnapping in the state once considered to be one of the most peaceful and safest in Nigeria.

