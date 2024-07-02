An International Conference for the Eradication of Colonialism worldwide is scheduled to hold in Abuja, the Nigerian capital from 12 to 13 August.

The Society for International Relations Awareness, (SIRA), an African-based think tank on international relations is convening the conference in line with the United Nations (UN) Agenda to end worldwide colonialism by 2030.

The conference is also in furtherance of the United Nations General Assembly’s “Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples” (General Assembly Resolution 1514 (XV) of 14th December, 1960).

The Declaration acknowledges that: “all peoples have an inalienable right to complete freedom, the exercise of their sovereignty and the integrity of their national territory.”

It also solemnly proclaims: “the necessity of bringing to a speedy and unconditional end colonialism in all its forms and manifestations.”

The UN declares these colonies as Non-Self-Governing: “territories whose people have not yet attained a full measure of self-government” It formally acknowledges the existence of 17 such territories.

The world body states that since its 1945 establishment: “… more than 80 former colonies comprising some 750 million people have gained independence” increasing its original 51 members to 193.

The conference is designed to bring together representatives of affected territories, countries administering and superintending these territories, UN representatives, experts, diplomats, advocacy and international organisations.

The primary objectives of the conference are to make programmatic contributions towards achieving the UN’s subsisting declaration for the Eradication of Colonialism by 2030.

The conference, which will hold at the Top Rank Hotels Galaxy, Utako, Abuja, is titled “‘The Forgotten Peoples: International Conference to Decolonise the World.’

The event will be chaired by Ibrahim Gambari, a former president of the UN Security Council, ex- minister of foreign affairs, the last Chair, UN Special Committee Against Apartheid, and erstwhile U.N. Special Envoy on Cyprus, Zimbabwe and Myanmar.

The opening address is to be delivered by Oscar Riveria, leader of the Puerto Rico Independence Movement, who spent 38 years in prison.

The keynote address will be given by Oubi Bachir, representative of the POLISARIO Liberation Movement in Europe and former dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Nigeria.

Also, representatives of Non-Self-Governing Territories and countries administering and superintending these territories are invited to make statements at the conference.

Organisations, Human Rights, Social, Peace and Development Movements are also expected to make submissions at the conference.

Already, a number of countries and international organisations have indicated their readiness to attend the conference.

