Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has ordered security agents to launch a massive manhunt for perpetrators of Sunday’s kidnapping along the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode expressway.

A yet-to-be-ascertained number of people were reportedly kidnapped in multiple incidents around the Police Area Command and Ilishan City Gate on the ever-busy road by gunmen who ambushed them at about 9 p.m.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the kidnapping was an insider’s job as all the victims were foreign nationals who arrived in the country the same day the incident occurred and that they were probably trailed to the location where the incidents took place.

But in a statement on Tuesday, Mr Abiodun said Ogun State will not be allowed to become a den for kidnappers. He promised that the perpetrators would be smoked out and punished.

The governor disclosed that all the security agencies, including the police, army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Amotekun, So Safe Corps and local hunters are on the trail of the kidnappers with arrays of security gadgets, including drones.

He assured the people that their security is guaranteed as the present administration has committed so much to secure the state.

“Following Sunday’s kidnapping incidents that occurred in Ilishan, we want to reassure all residents that decisive action is being taken to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the safe return of the victims.

“The security forces have launched a comprehensive manhunt and are working tirelessly to track down the kidnappers. Additional security measures and patrols have also been deployed to the affected area and across the state to prevent any further incidents.

“We understand the concerns and anxiety this incident has caused, but we want to emphasise that Ogun State remains a safe place to live, work, and visit. The government is committed to maintaining law and order and will not relent in its efforts to protect the lives and property of all citizens,” Mr Abiodun said.

