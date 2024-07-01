The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday fumed over the allocation of land meant for a bus terminal in the Central Business District, Abuja.

Mr Wike, who made the complaint at the inauguration of the construction of Mabushi Bus Terminal, Phase I, in Abuja, described the action as a gross distortion of the Abuja Master Plan.

He explained that FCTA decided to build three terminals, one each in the Central Business District, Mabushi and Kugbo, to ensure a secure and convenient travel experience for commuters in the FCT.

He, however, said that the land designated for the bus terminal in the Central Business District, where a train track was expected to pass through had been allocated to somebody.

“When we went there to start preparation for the inauguration project last Tuesday, I received a text that I had taken somebody’s land, and I was surprised.

“In fact, in that text message, the person said, ‘after his sacrifices and inputs to the party, is this what he will suffer?’

“When I enquired, we found out that the place has been given out and Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) had been signed, even consent judgement has been entered between FCTA and the person,” he said.

He explained that he directed that the Mabushi location should be used for the inauguration of the terminal project, pending when the issue would be resolved.

He said that leadership was all about taking decisions, noting that in taking decisions, not everybody would be happy, but that a decision must be taken.

“This is just to let people know some of the things we face; how the Master Plan of FCT has been distorted.

“When you want to make a decision, so many people will be angry and when you are complaining, they won’t come with sincere facts; they will come with distorted facts,” he said.

The minister said that Abuja was supposed to be one of the best cities in the world but lacked the necessary infrastructure for it to be a first-class city.

He particularly pointed out that a city like Abuja does not have bus and taxi terminals, thereby forcing people on the road and taxis all over the place.

This, according to him, is contributing to the level of insecurity in the territory, including the proliferation of “one chance” criminal elements.

He explained that the construction of the bus and taxi terminals was part of efforts to reduce the level of insecurity under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“To reduce insecurity, we made a proposal to the National Assembly explaining that part of the security problem we are facing is because we have not been able to know who the people operating taxis and buses in FCT are and where they are loading from.

“One of the things that people don’t understand about the Renewed Hope Agenda, is that it is not just about human capital development; it is also about empowerment of our people,” he said.

In her remarks, the Minister of State, FCT, Mariya Mahmoud, described the bus terminal project as a journey towards a more connected and efficient Abuja.

“It is my candid hope that we will build not just terminals, but pathways to progress and prosperity,” she said.

Inaugurating the project, Abass Tajudeen, speaker of the House of Representatives, described the construction of the Mabushi Bus Terminal as a critical step towards enhancing transportation infrastructure in the FCT.

Mr Tajudeen argued that the project, when completed, would enable residents to commute safely and efficiently.

He added that the project would not only improve accessibility but also contribute significantly to the overall economic vitality of Abuja.

The speaker described FCT as a strategic and important capital city of Nigeria and must be equipped with modern infrastructure to support its key role.

“This includes developing robust road networks, fostering economic mobility, and providing essential social infrastructure and amenities.

“Abuja’s population is rapidly expanding, and we must anticipate and prepare for this growth to ensure that the city can efficiently accommodate its residents’ needs,” he said.

(NAN)

