The Oyo State Government, on Monday, set up a committee for the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The committee is chaired by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo.

This was made known in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, who also serves on the committee.

Other members of the committee are the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, and Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Toyin Balogun.

Also on the list are the son of the incoming Olubadan, Folaseke Olakulehin, Onikepo Akande (CON), Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, Oba Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe, Hazeem Gbolarumi, Toye Arulogun, Ademola Moradeyo; Sunday Odukoya, a retired police commissioner; Mogaji Abduljeleel Adanla, and Ramota Agberemi-Dabo, who is a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the Oyo State Government fixed 12 July as the Coronation date for the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Oba Olakulehin was nominated by the Olubadan-In-Council to be the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, and the State Governor Seyi Makinde has approved his nomination.

