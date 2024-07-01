The police have arrested a boy for allegedly stabbing his friend to death in a dispute over a mobile phone set.
PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mohammed Isah stabbed Nurudeen Nuhu in the stomach with a kitchen knife at the Abattoir area, Kwata Tayi village in Minna, the Niger State capital.
The incident occurred Sunday morning, with reports saying Mr Nuhu was rushed to hospital but was later confirmed dead.
The police spokesperson in Niger State, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident.
|
“It was reported at GRA Division that there was a fight between Mohammed Isah of Angwan-Biri and Nurudeen Nuhu of Angwan-Daji at the Abattoir area, Kwata Tayi village, over a handset issue.
“During the fight, Mohammed Isah allegedly stabbed Nurudeen with a knife in the stomach. Police operatives attached to the Division moved to the scene and rushed the victim to the General Hospital, where he gave up the ghost and was confirmed dead,” he added.
“Mohammed Isah was arrested, and a preliminary investigation is ongoing. He will soon be transferred to SCID for further investigation and prosecution.”
