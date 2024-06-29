President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Babatunde Fashola, a former governor of Lagos State, in commemoration of his 61st birthday.

Mr Fashola is a highly esteemed lawyer, administrator, author, essayist, and prolific fount of public policy ideation, iteration, and analysis.

He has had a brilliant career trajectory – in private practice as a lawyer and in public service. He was the chief of staff when President Tinubu was the governor of Lagos State and had served in various capacities before his election as the governor of the state in 2007.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria also served as Minister of Power, Works and Housing from 2015 to 2019, and Minister of Works and Housing from 2019 to 2023.

The president joined family, friends, and well-wishers to celebrate one of Nigeria’s most gifted minds on this special occasion.

While thanking Mr Fashola for his fervent services to the nation, President Tinubu prayed for many more years in good health for him and his family, as well as for renewed vigour as an active voice and stakeholder in building a greater Nigeria.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

June 29, 2024

