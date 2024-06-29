The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will revoke the driver’s licences of recalcitrant drivers.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, made this known on Friday in Abuja while addressing journalists on the outcome of the 2024 Eid-el Kabir Special Patrol Operations, which took place between Friday, 14 June, and Sunday, 23 June.

He said that the corps had realised, more than ever, the increasing need for collective participation and collaboration of all stakeholders.

He also said the corps leveraged this as a necessary variable tool to help achieve the mileage recorded within the periods under consideration.

According to him, prominent amongst these activities is the strengthened ongoing Inter-agency Joint Task Force (JTF) to mitigate the excesses of trailer drivers.

“Enforcing compliance on indiscriminate use of trailers to convey human beings.

“This also includes aggressive public enlightenment, robust media engagement and aggressive advocacy campaigns carried out in motor parks across the federation.

“Finally, there was also the identification and mapping of strategic routes across the country and effective deployment of appropriate personnel and logistics to cover them,” he said.

The FRSC boss said that the corps had a robust engagement with the leadership of the various transport unions and security agencies.

These, he said, included State Traffic Management Agencies and the FCT Department of Road Traffic Services.

“All these were done to ensure that every stakeholder, both in the public and private sector, plays a cardinal role in entrenching safety on the highways.

“On the strength of the foregoing, may I bring to your notice that we have added to the conventional enforcement of traffic regulations on articulated vehicles.

“We have gone a step further by commencing prosecution of recalcitrant drivers through mobile court operations in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

“Subsequently, more drastic measures including suspension and withdrawal of the national drivers license will be carried out,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prior to the commencement of the year 2024 Sallah special patrol, the FRSC Corps Marshal had spoken on the mileage to achieve in bringing down the curve of road traffic crashes.

(NAN)

