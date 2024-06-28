The federal government has assured that the contractors handling the dualisation of the Calabar-Itu Highway will soon return to site to resume work on the road which served as a link between Akwa Ibom State and Cross River.

Adebisi Osim, the acting controller of Works in Cross River, said this on Friday in Calabar when she received in her office a political pressure group, the Cross River South Consultative Forum.

Mrs Osim said the resumption of work on the highway followed the intervention of the Federal Ministry of Works.

She said that the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, had addressed the issues that had stalled the progress of construction work on the highway.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the contractors, Julius Berger and Sematech, abandoned the site last year.

Mrs Osim explained that in the interim, emergency palliative measures were underway to reduce the sufferings of road users on the route.

“I am glad to announce that Julius Berger and Sematech are returning to the site to resume works at both ends of the Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“The issues that stalled further execution of the contract have been sorted out.

“Once the rains subside, both contractors will return to the site to commence work simultaneously.

“This is due to the peculiar priority attention accorded to the project by our boss, the Minister of Works, bolstered by the interest of Governor Bassey Otu, who has waded in to handle the issue of compensation which was a major factor.”

It would be recalled that the federal government had approved the variation cost of the Calabar-Itu Road from N79.65 billion to N118.4 billion owing to the prevailing cost of materials.

Mr Umahi, who made the announcement, said that the decision followed the Federal Executive Council approval of N42.4 billion as variation for the project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

