The Oyo State Government has approved the recruitment of 7,500 teachers, and 3,000 non-teaching staff into the state teaching service, as part of efforts to improve the post-Primary education sector.

The chairperson, Oyo State Post-Primary Teaching Service Commission, (TESCOM), Akinade Alamu, made this known on Friday in a statement in Ibadan.

He said the recruitment of new teachers will be based on merit, and advised all qualified candidates, including the physically challenged, to jump on the offer.

According to him, merit-based employment is key to qualitative education, hence the need to adhere strictly to the stated guidelines on the application portal.

He warned applicants against applying simultaneously for both categories, saying that each applicant is entitled to either the teaching or non-teaching category.

Interested candidates with requisite credentials are to apply through the link, for about two weeks.

Applicants are expected to have a National Identification Number, functioning email, and phone numbers, among other requirements.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Alamu disclosed that the steps to be taken for the employment exercise included online application, CBT examination, and oral interview.

He applauded the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, for approving the mass recruitment exercise.

READ ALSO: Makinde reshuffles Oyo cabinet

“Oyo State government’s huge investment in the education sector is yielding positive results as our students are doing well on all fronts. Therefore, the government is set to recruit more teachers, in addition to those on ground,” he said.

According to Mr Alamu, the recruitment exercise is being supervised by an inter-ministerial committe that would ensure a seamless exercise.

The Permanent Secretary, TESCOM, Haroon Lawal, was quoted as saying that the recruitment is aimed at fortifying the teaching and non-teaching sector of the state’s secondary education.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

