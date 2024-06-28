President Bola Tinubu said he received the news of the fire incident, which affected sections of Karu Market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with deep sadness.
This was contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday.
On Thursday evening, fire ripped through the market, destroying property and other valuables.
President Tinubu extended his heartfelt sympathies to all the traders affected by this distressing incident, and assures them of his administration’s full support.
|
The president urged caution and adherence to essential safety measures to prevent fire outbreaks and other accidents.
