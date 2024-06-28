The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Anambra State has arrested four suspects in alleged illegal mining activities.

The NSCDC Commandant in Anambra State, Olatunde Maku, announced this on Friday while parading the suspects in Awka, according to a statement by the agency’s spokesperson in the state, Edwin Okadigbo.

Mr Maku said the suspects were separately arrested on Thursday in collaboration with the Federal Mines Officer, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in charge of Anambra State, Henry Bolarinwa.

The state commandant explained that the arrest was in “strict compliance” with the directives of the commandant general of the NSCDC to end illegal mining activities across Nigeria.

He identified three suspects as Chidubem Nnamani, 19, Ifeanyi Ekemezie, 34, and Okolie Patrick, 34 – all males and indigenes of different communities in Enugu State.

The fourth suspect, Onyedika Somtoo, 36, hails from Ire Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“These suspects were caught mining laterite without approval from the relevant authorities, causing environmental degradation in the area.

“With what we have done today, it is an indication and a strong signal to those illegal miners that it is no longer business as usual,” he said.

Mr Maku noted that illegal mining constitutes economic sabotage and poses environmental risks, emphasising the need for miners to operate with valid licences and approved mining sites.

A truck loaded with laterite, nine heavy-duty batteries, one heavy duty hydraulic jack, and four fuel filters were recovered from the suspects, according to the NSCDC.

The NSCDC commandant commended the Solid Minerals Unit led by Ewogu Chinedu for sustaining the tempo of stamping out illegal miners in Anambra State.

He announced that he had ordered the Intelligence and Investigation Department of the NSCDC to investigate the matter for possible arraignment of the arrested suspects.

On his part, the Federal Mines Officer in the state, Mr Bolarinwa, an engineer, lamented that illegal mining has been causing revenue losses for the country.

