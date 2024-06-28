The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says national reorientation is critical to fostering unity and cohesion within Nigeria.

Mr Idris said this at the Diamond Celebration of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) held in Abuja on Thursday.

He said President Bola Tinubu has directed that national orientation should be given priority in governmental affairs.

“What President Bola Tinubu is trying to do is to put national orientation in the centre of affairs of this country because you can do all the roads, you can improve on all the infrastructure, and you can do everything, but once the right atmosphere is not there, you will lose everything. Infrastructure development is crucial, but without a cohesive societal framework, our progress is unsustainable,” the minister said.

Mr Idris highlighted the cultural impact of events like Davido’s wedding to illustrate the power of music in promoting patriotism and national unity.

“We must harness music and other cultural expressions to instil hope and foster reconciliation,” he stressed, advocating for a renewed emphasis on trustworthy public communication.

Also speaking at the event, Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace, lamented external pressures hindering Nigeria’s economic progress and urged Nigerians to reclaim their pride and resilience.

The President of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, Justin Green, urged the Nigerian government to engage public relations professionals to foster national development and address the country’s reputational challenges.

According to him, the Nigerian government, the minister of information and national orientation, and policymakers must involve NIPR in enhancing effective communication and managing national reputation.

“The NIPR has achieved significant milestones in the past 60 years. However, it is not just its history that sets it apart; it is its ambitious vision for the future. NIPR represents a core community of PR practitioners excelling not only in Africa but globally,” he stated.

Mr Green expressed confidence in the leadership of the NIPR which has led to greater heights, reaffirming the Global Alliance’s commitment to supporting and collaborating with the institute.

Arik Karani, president of the African Public Relations Association (APRA), hailed NIPR’s 60-year legacy as a beacon for public relations across Africa.

He urged Nigerians to lead by example and support regional integration efforts.

Obiora Okonkwo, chairman of United Nigeria Airline, urged NIPR members to enhance Nigeria’s international image, stressing the need for tangible benefits from governance visible to all Nigerians globally.

Earlier in his opening address, NIPR President, Ike Neliaku, celebrated initiatives such as the nationwide planting of 60 trees, symbolising unity amidst diversity as part of the institute’s efforts.

He said the institute is committed to a transparent model of governance built on trust and truth, just as he called for greater accountability and support for local industries like Innoson.

Dapo Oyewale, a presidential aide, moderated a panel of discussion at the event themed “Public Relations, Value Reorientation, and Economic Transformation.”

