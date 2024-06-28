The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday appointed the Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, as the chairman of its campaign organisation for the Ondo State governorship election slated for 16 November.

The party also appointed the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, as the chairman of the campaign council for the Edo State governorship election, which will be held on 21 September.

The campaign councils were inaugurated on Thursday by the National Chairman of the party, Illiya Damagum, in Abuja.

Mr Damagum urged the committee members to give all their support in ensuring that the party triumphs in both states, adding that they were selected for the task because they have done it effectively before.

He said he had observed President Bola Tinubu’s remarks on Ondo and Edo States but noted that the two states were not Lagos.

“We will not sit down and allow anybody to snatch, grab, and steal. We will be battle-ready for any thief that attempts to steal our fortune,” he said.

“We have done so well in Edo State. We thank the governor. We are very proud of him. And our records in that state speak volumes. It is part of our pride and will be one we will use to continue giving them that dividend that they have enjoyed during Godwin Obaseki’s term.

“So to those that think they will take Edo, I want to tell them that it is going to be very difficult for them because we are in a democratic dispensation. We will not make the mistake we made before. And this time around, there is no announcement of the result in the middle of the night,” he added.

Mr Damagum enjoined party faithful who would spearhead the campaign in Edo State to make the party proud, as the governor had laid a good foundation to make their work easy.

“For those going to Ondo, you have a very daunting task before you. You have to shine your eyes. They will come with all sorts of antics, but this time around, we are ready for them. I’m encouraging you to be fearless. Already, they are campaigning for us. Hunger alone in this country is enough to change your sight,” he said.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Fintiri said the party was prepared and would not leave anything to chance.

“We should go with all seriousness. We will match APC. With technology, rigging is very minimal. PDP has bright chances in the two states. Edo has registered over 2000 since new registration has started,” he said.

Mr Fintiri will be assisted by his Delta State counterpart, Sheriff Oborevwori and Agu Kefas of Taraba State, in the committee of 148 members.

Mr Adeleke will be assisted by Caleb Mutfwang from Plateau State and Dauda Lawal from Zamfara State in a council of 177 members.

