Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for counter-terrorism operations in Sokoto State on Thursday foiled a kidnap attempt, neutralising five terrorists and rescuing two hostages held by them

This is contained in a post on the official X Handle of the Nigerian Army on Thursday.

The army said the troops responded to a distress call from the Baniguntu and Gohonau forest areas in Gudu Local Government Area of the state and engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle.

It said other terrorists who survived the encounter fled with gunshot wounds.

According to the army, the rescued hostages, identified as Nura Isya and Saluhu Hamza, were safely handed over to the Chairman of Gudu Local Government Area for medical attention and reunification with their families.

“The successful operation not only prevented a potential tragedy, but also led to the recovery of 5 AK-47 rifles, 32 rounds of ammunition, and a Tecno phone, further disrupting the activities of the terrorist group.

“This heroic rescue mission highlights the resoluteness of the Nigerian Army to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of citizens in Sokoto State and across the country.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“The troops’ swift and decisive action serves as a testament to their dedication to protecting the lives and well-being of the people they serve,” it said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

