Daniel Onyishi, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) commander in Anambra State, said the agency arrested 360 suspects concerning drug-related offences from June 2023 to June 2024.

The commander also said that 197 persons were prosecuted for illicit drug trafficking in the state during the year under review.

He disclosed this at an event to mark the 2024 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and the 10th edition of the Drug Quiz Competition for Secondary Schools in Anambra in Awka on Wednesday.

Mr Onyishi said that a pharmacist, Alexander Onyido, the traditional ruler of Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, sponsored the events.

According to him, the command also counselled and rehabilitated 258 former drug addicts and reconciled them with their families.

He said that a total of 2.8557 tonnes of drugs, including cannabis and other dangerous substances, were seized during the year.

He explained that the command achieved the feat by collaborating with sister security agencies and communities.

He reiterated the agency’s determination to increase awareness campaigns on the dangers of drugs and substance abuse, especially among youths in the state and beyond.

Earlier, the chairperson of the occasion and traditional ruler of Awka, Gibson Nwosu, represented by his Palace Secretary, Pius Okonkwo, described the year’s International Drug Day as apt.

He urged community leaders and families to sensitise their members to the inherent dangers and how to survive without drugs.

On his part, the acting Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Joseph Ikechebelu, represented by the Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Solomon Nwigbo, commended the NDLEA’s efforts toward the drug fight.

He unveiled the institution’s drug policy, which, among other things, prohibited drugs and substance abuse for a serene environment, practical teaching and learning.

The programme’s sponsor, Mr Onyido, represented by his son, Ikenna Onyido, pledged to continue the fight to achieve drug-free societies.

He explained that the awareness campaign would be sustained to sanitise the society, including schools.

(NAN)

