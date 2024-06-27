Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has approved the release of N4.7 billion to pay gratuities to retirees, bonuses and wardrobe allowance for civil servants in the state.

Ekerete Udoh, the spokesperson to Mr Eno, disclosed this in a statement to reporters in Uyo on Thursday.

Mr Udoh said the approval was a “bold move” by the governor towards fulfilling his campaign promises to the Akwa Ibom people.

Giving a breakdown of the approval, Mr Udoh said that N2.3 billion would be used to pay the gratuities of retired civil servants in the state.

He further said N1.1 billion would be used for wardrobe allowances to public school teachers while N1 billion would be used to pay bonuses to public service workers.

Mr Udoh said the governor had released the sum of N79 million to award scholarships to four Akwa Ibom indigenes recently admitted to study Standard Pilot and Standard Air Traffic Control courses at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria.

“Also, N104 million has been released as part payment of the 2024 primary school teachers’ leave grant, and N172 million as a severance package for chairmen and vice-chairmen of local government councils who served between 2018 and 2022,” he said.

Mr Udoh said the governor remained committed to improving the lives of the people through his administration’s ARISE agenda.

“The governor believes strongly in promoting the wellbeing of retirees and the current workforce.

“The current move is part of the government’s efforts to cushion the effect of the economic situation. It is a testimony of the state government’s commitment to the welfare of the people,” he said.

(NAN)

