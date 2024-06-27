The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested three persons who allegedly impersonated military officers to defraud some unsuspecting persons.
A statement by EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, on Wednesday, identified the suspects as Dennis Baba, Wyclife Midala and Samuel Kayode.
He stated that the suspects had allegedly defrauded some members of the public, by “operating a three-man syndicate advertising fake bids for contract” while claiming to be military officers in the office of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).
|
The commission said that it began an investigation after receiving several complaints.
It said one the multiple victims claimed N21 million loss to the “antics” of the suspects.
EFCC said the investigation into the matter was ongoing.
It said the suspects would be charged in court “upon conclusion of investigation”.
Cases of impersonation
Earlier in January, the police arrested three members of a four-man gang who were parading as EFCC officials while robbing students of Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture (MOUAU) in Umudike.
The police said they were able to recover some of the missing items alongside four EFCC jackets, one toy gun and four EFCC search warrants.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999