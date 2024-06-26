President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, over the passing of his mother, Florence Saraki.
President Tinubu mourned the deceased matriarch, stating that she lived a long and fruitful life as a servant of her community, a servant of God, and a beloved guardian and mother to many.
The president also commiserated with the entire Saraki family – mama’s children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and everyone mourning this loss.
President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed matriarch and grace to her family to bear the immeasurable loss.
|
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
June 26, 2024
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999