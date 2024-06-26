The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, through UDEME, its social accountability program, held a webinar to discuss Nigeria’s Participation in the Samoa Agreement.

The event, which took place on 20 June 2024 and was moderated by Tobi Oluwatola, the CEO of Tao Energy, scrutinised the risks and benefits of signing the Agreement.

The Samoa Agreement follows the 1959 Yaoundé Agreement and seeks to strengthen the partnership between EU countries and the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States.

The panellists included Rabiu Yusuf, the House Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements Chairman, and Asabe Ndahi, a Programme Manager with the Kukah Centre.

Speaking at the event, Mr Yusuf noted that the National Assembly has yet to be fully involved in the conversation around the Samoa Agreement but added that the document spells out many benefits for Nigeria as a participating nation.

According to him, signing the Agreement must be transparent and in line with Nigeria’s domestic values.

“So, I will do everything possible with my power, with my desk at the National Assembly, possibly to invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs to show why we must officially sign that, as there is not much time left’’, he added.

While making her contributions, Ms Ndahi noted that although the Agreement spells out human capital development and bilateral trade agreements between Nigeria and the EU as some of the benefits, she emphasised the need to read between the lines to identify what is most important to Nigeria.

According to her, the disadvantages can be crucial.

“We keep signing agreements now and then. The question is, for how long do we continue to sign treaties when there is no proper monitoring and implementation?”

“We need to understand that our negotiating power as a country has to increase, and that’s only when we do our internal cleanup’’.

Mr Oluwatola, the moderator, raised concerns about interpreting Article 9.2 of the Agreement, which has been interpreted as promoting LGBTQ rights in Nigeria.

“Article 9.2 that we point to that will likely promote LGBTQ rights does not include the words LGBTQ or anything of that nature. It does include, without discrimination based on any ground, including sex, but it doesn’t say LGBTQ. So my question is, why do we immediately interprete that?

In response, Mr Yusuf said that the issue of LGBTQ is sensitive in Nigeria.

”So you have to see how to modify it to suit your needs and region and sit on your own because it will widen our horizons.

‘’The Article has been mentioned in a clever way that you cannot hear directly. As Nigerians, I find this to be a very sensitive issue. Based on our stance, religious background, social background, and cultural background, the issue has already been legislated, binding the issue of LGBTQ. I will recommend engagement with other necessary stakeholders. Creating awareness, by way of engaging a lot of stakeholders.’’

Ms Ndahi noted that the Nigerian government must strive to position the country’s economy through well-thought-out

and purposeful negotiations.

Similarly, Mary Ekemezie, a legal practitioner, noted the Samoa Agreement lacks provisions for reservations or declarations by participating countries, which could have severe implications for the younger populace and the nation’s sovereignty.

“First of all, this treaty, unfortunately, the way it was drafted, does not allow the usual exceptions, which is the biggest problem we’re having and is why the countries that opted out have opted out. There’s no provision for reservations or declarations.

“The second thing is that this treaty allows the EU to bypass funding the government and directly to EU-aligned NGOs and UN agencies. We would be lying if we said that we haven’t seen a massive shift in the overall sort of cultural tone of our country. And this is also a major way of advancing Nigeria’s comprehensive sexuality education agenda in Nigeria”, she added.

About Samoa Agreement

The Samoa Agreement is a framework agreement for cooperation between 27 countries of the European Union and 79 countries of the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS).

The Agreement was signed on 15 November, 2022, in Samoa. So far, 46 OACPS countries and 27 EU countries have signed it. For the Agreement to be fully implemented, all 27 EU members must sign it. Nigeria has yet to sign. Two-thirds of the OACPS countries have seven outstanding signatures.

You can read more about the Agreement here.

