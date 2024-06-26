The Abia State Government on Tuesday announced prohibition hours of the operation of tricycles and motorcycles in Aba and Umuahia between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., with effect from 1 July.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Uzor Nwachukwu, made this known at a press conference at the end of a meeting between the state government and the relevant unions in the transport sector in Umuahia.

Mr Nwachukwu said the need to secure lives and property in Abia informed the decision to restrict the operating hours of tricycles and motorcycles.

He said: “The information available to security agencies reveals that most of these robbery attacks happen in the evening hours, late night hours and very early morning hours in these cities.

“The restriction does not stop Keke and Okada operators from operating from 6 a.m. in the day to 6 p.m.

“So they are still doing their business; it’s just that the state government has decided to curb the operations of these criminals who use these means of transport to perpetrate their criminal activities.”

According to him, the government had met with the leadership of the relevant unions of the operators and urged all residents to comply accordingly.

He said the government would equally attempt to review the restriction when it becomes necessary and said that the security agencies have been informed about the development.

Mr Nwachukwu said the government would implement the policy with a human face, assuring the people that there would be no victimisation of any person.

Registration of commercial vehicles

The commissioner said that as part of measures to enhance security in the state, the government would commence a compulsory enumeration and registration of all commercial vehicles in the state.

He also said the exercise would enable the government and security agencies to identify the real owners and operators of commercial vehicles for security purposes.

The commissioner said that a committee had been set up to that effect, with the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, MacDonald Ubah, retired navy commander, as the chairperson.

He also said the government has set up a committee to ensure effective compliance by all commercial vehicle operators in the state.

“Security is everyone’s business, and we want everybody to please take this message home because to develop as a state, we must ensure that there is safety and security of lives and property in Abia,” he said.

In his remark, the Technical Adviser to the Governor, Charles Egeonu, said the policy focus of the present administration is on improving the welfare of the people.

Mr Egeonu said the government had engaged with the tricycle and motorcycle operators and believed that the deliberations would be very fruitful.

He said: “Please bear in mind that it is a decision that we would undertake and would attempt to review as we go along.”

In their separate speeches, Victor Azubuike, the chairperson of Abia State Tricycle Operators Union, Aba zone, the Chairperson of the union, Umuahia zone, Godson Chinwotito, and the Chairperson of Abia State Motorcycle Operators Union, Chiemela Ugboaja, described the restriction as a “welcome development”.

They commended the government for getting them involved in formulating the new policy and assured that their members would comply accordingly.

(NAN)

