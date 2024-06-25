President Bola Tinubu says he received the news of the passing of Andrew Essien, the deputy comptroller in charge of revenue at the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), with profound sadness.
The president said this in a statement by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday in Abuja.
Mr Essien passed away shortly after showing signs of discomfort during a presentation before the National Assembly House Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday.
President Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deputy comptroller and described his passing while on an official assignment as most distressing.

The president also commiserated with the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, as well as the officers, men, and women of the Nigeria Customs Service.
President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased officer and comfort for his family.
