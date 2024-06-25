The Nigerian Army has disowned a viral audio-visual suggesting that it is recruiting Islamic fundamentalists and jihadists.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, a major general, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the viral footage also falsely portrayed an officer calling on Muslim young men to join the military to protect and propagate Islam.

According to Mr Nwachukwu, such a report does not reflect the values and standards of the army and was meant to instil anxiety and fear among its personnel or threaten other religions in the country.

“Considering the gravity of this falsehood, the NA wishes to clearly state that the narrative depicted in the footage is not in any instance a reflection of the true values and standards of the NA, as it is targeted at sparking palpable anxiety and fear, sowing discord and mistrust amongst our personnel, eroding public confidence in the integrity of the NA, particularly among Christian and non-Muslim communities, who might feel their lives and faith are under threat, and ultimately engender religious crisis in the country.

“The NA remains steadfast in upholding professionalism and impartiality as an institution devoid of ethnic and religious bigotry. Our operational and administrative processes and actions are guided by the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not ethnicity or religious sentiments.”

Mr Nwachukwu urged the public to avoid such an opinion and dismiss the report.

“We urge the public to dismiss this misleading report, which evidently stems from a misconception and lack of understanding about NA’s Standing Operating Procedures (SOP).”

Read the full statement below.

VIRAL AUDIO-VISUAL REPORT ON NIGERIAN ARMY RECRUITING JIHADISTS AIMED AT SOWING DISCORD, CAUSING RELIGIOUS CRISIS

The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to an audio-visual recording circulating on various online platforms, purportedly showing a misleading report suggesting that the NA is recruiting Islamic fundamentalists and jihadists. The footage also falsely portrayed an officer calling on Muslim young men to join the military to protect and propagate Islam.

Considering the gravity of these falsehood, the NA wishes to clearly state that the narrative depicted in the footage is not in any instance a reflection of the true values and standards of the NA, as it is targeted at sparking palpable anxiety and fear, sowing discord and mistrust amongst our personnel, eroding public confidence in the integrity of the NA, particularly among Christian and non-Muslim communities, who might feel their lives and faith are under threat, and ultimately engender religious crisis in the country.

The NA remains steadfast in upholding professionalism and impartiality as an institution devoid of ethnic and religious bigotry. Our operational and administrative processes and actions are guided by the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not ethnicity or religious sentiments.

We, therefore, urge the public to dismiss this misleading report, which evidently stems from a misconception and lack of understanding about NA’s Standing Operating Procedures (SOP).

It is crucial to reiterate that any deviation from the NA’s SOP is met with appropriate disciplinary action, regardless of the personnel’s religious affiliation.

We call on all citizens to rise above these divisive tactics and stand united. The strength of Nigeria lies in her unity in diversity, and it is this unique national strength and trait that the NA seeks to protect while carrying out its constitutional responsibilities. We will remain undaunted in upholding these principles in the face of any challenge.

The NA remains committed to serving and protecting all Nigerians, irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliations. Let us work together to maintain the peace and unity of our great nation.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Major General

Director Army Public Relations

25 June 2024

