The Youth Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Badagry Division, Lagos State, has condemned Monday’s attack on the party’s chairperson in the state, Cornelius Ojelabi, during a protest at the party secretariat in Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some members of the party in Alimosho had, during the protest, manhandled the party chairman and attempted to beat him before he was seized by security agents and whisked into his office.

The protesters were allegedly angry that members of their caucus were denied access to a meeting convened by Mr Ojelabi to reconcile disagreeing groups in the local government area.

The Public Relations Officer of APC Youths, Badagry Division and Legislative House Leader, Oto Awori Local Council Development Area, Moses Aina, in a statement on Tuesday, said the attack on the chairman was unacceptable.

“It has come to our attention that some members of APC from Alimosho recently carried out an attack on the State Chairman of our great party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

“This act is both condemnable and unacceptable.

“As APC youths from Badagry Division, we strongly condemn this act of violence and call on the leadership of our party to investigate the matter.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“We urge the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the party to take swift action against those that would be found to be culpable in this uncivilised act,” Mr Aina said.

According to him, if anybody or group within the party has any problem with the leadership of the party, such should follow due process by bringing the matter to the knowledge of the party for amicable resolution.

“Resorting to jungle justice, such as launching an attack on the state chairman of our great party, leaves much to be desired and can never help in solving misunderstanding,” he added.

Mr Aina said that the APC, under Mr Ojelabi’s leadership, had a reputation for hard work and adding value.

“We will not allow ugly and unholy behaviour from some disgruntled elements to tarnish the image and reputation of our ever-performing party.

“We will not tolerate any form of violence or intimidation within our party.

“We must uphold the principles of our party and ensure that those who violate them are held accountable,” he said.

The councillor representing Ward D in the LCDA said Badagry Division would continue to stand in solidarity with Mr Ojelabi and the leadership of the APC in Lagos.

He called on all members of the party to remain peaceful and refrain from any form of violence.

“Let us work together to build a stronger and better APC for the good of Lagos State and our great nation.

“Let us all stand together and work as a team towards a better future for ourselves and generations to come,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

