The Ogun State government has confirmed that it now has nine cases of cholera patients. The nine were confirmed from the initial 25 suspected cases.

It also confirmed one death, involving a 62-year-old woman in Ijebu Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area.

The first two cholera cases in the state were recorded on 12 June.

Commissioner for Health Tomi Coker, who disclosed this in Abeokuta on Monday while giving an update on the cholera outbreak and the state’s response, said it has spread to seven local government areas.

She identified the affected local governments as Remo North, Sagamu, Obafemi Owode, Ewekoro, Ado/Odo/Ota, Ijebu North and Odeda.

Mrs Coker stated that cholera test kits and other consumables needed for treatment have been distributed to all the local government areas and designated treatment centres to ensure prompt diagnosis and treatment.

She stressed that the treatment of cholera is free across all government facilities in Ogun State.

“The Ogun State Ministry of Health is coordinating this outbreak response with stakeholders from the Ministry of Environment, Information and Education, and other relevant agencies.

“The emergency operations centres have been activated earlier; they are now in the response mode, tracking evolving situation and acting accordingly with each MDA involved in the response carrying out its statutory responsibilities to curtail and control the outbreak,” the commissioner said.

She noted that cholera sensitisation materials are being shared via all electronic platforms, including social media, radio and television. “The Ministry of Information and other agencies are working hard to engage the public on prevention, good hygiene and sanitation,” she added.

The health commissioner identified risk factors for cholera to include ingesting contaminated water, drinks and food, unhygienic sanitary conditions and poor personal hygiene.

She disclosed that five of the confirmed cases had contact with Lagos State and took tiger nut drinks, which also confirmed the earlier statement by the Lagos State government on the issue.

Also speaking on the Cholera outbreak in the state, Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, stated that the ministry had distributed rapid test kits to identify warehouses, boreholes and water supply-prone areas to discover if they are taken from contaminated sources.

He noted that dumping of refuse indiscriminately during the rainy season could also contribute to the surge of Cholera outbreaks in the state, adding that residents should desist from habits that can contaminate the water channels and increase the chances of cholera spreading in the state.

