The average price of major food items in Nigeria, like rice, tomatoes, garri and beans, increased in May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The NBS said this in the “Selected Food Price Watch (May 2024)” report published on its website.

In recent years, food prices have risen across Nigeria as farmers abandon their farms due to insecurity.

The situation deteriorated last year after the Bola Tinubu administration removed subsidies on petrol, which many Nigerians use to power their vehicles and electricity generators.

In its ‘Selected Food Price Watch’ data for May 2024, published on Monday, the NBS said the average price of 1kg rice (local) stood at N1,608.89.

This, it said, indicates a rise of 189.79 per cent in price on a year-on-year basis from N555.18 recorded in May 2023 and a 14.98 per cent rise in price on a month-on-month basis from N1,399.34 in April 2024.

According to the bureau, the average price of 1kg of brown beans increased by 219.05 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N629.75 in May of last year (2023) to N2,009.23 in May 2024.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

On a month-on-month basis, the NBS said the average price of this item increased by 44.77 per cent from N1,387.90 in April 2024.

Similarly, it said, the average price of 1kg of tomato rose by 196.92 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N498.34 in May 2023 to N1,479.69 in May 2024.

“On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 31.71 per cent from N1,123.41 in April 2024.”

The NBS explained that the average price of 1kg garri rose by 200.12 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N371.42 in May 2023 to N1,114.72 in May 2024, while there was an increase of 30.87 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

The price of a tuber of yam, a substitute for rice in many Nigerian homes, increased by 189.20 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N457.25 in May 2023 to N1,322.36 in May 2024. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 16.98 per cent from N1,130.37 in April 2024.

States

At the state level, the highest average price of 1kg of rice (local) was recorded in Kogi State at N2,528.84, while the lowest was recorded in Benue State at N1,013.59.

It said the highest average price of 1kg of bean brown (sold loose) was recorded in Plateau at N2,855, while the lowest was recorded in Kebbi State at N1,171.21.

According to the bureau, Rivers State recorded the highest average price of 1kg of tomato at N2,100.12, while Katsina recorded the lowest price at N775.02.

It noted that Gombe recorded the highest average price of 1kg garri white sold loose at N1,613.29, while the lowest was reported in Kwara at N825.70.

Also, the report said analysis by zone showed that the lowest price of 1kg rice local sold loose was highest in the Northeast at N1,821.77, followed by the South-West at N1,698.53, while the South-East recorded the lowest average price at N1,328.44.

“The average price of 1kg of brown beans (sold loose) was highest in the North-Central and the South-south at N2,574.52 and N2,293.03, respectively, while the lowest was recorded in the North-West with N1,379.97.

“The South-south recorded the highest average price of 1kg of tomato at N2,053.59, followed by the South-East at N 1,643.76, while the lowest was recorded in the North-East with N1,050.84.

“The South-west and the North-East recorded the highest average price of 1kg of garri white sold loose at N1,294.51 and N1,138.62, respectively, while the lowest was recorded in the North-Central with N 1,021.20,” the report said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

