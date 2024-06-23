The All Progressives Congress’ bid to win the November governorship election in Ondo State has received a boost.

This is because one of the leading contenders who lost out in the primary election for its governorship ticket, Olusola Oke, has declared support for the party’s candidate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Hitherto, the stand-off resulting from the controversies trailing the outcome of the 20 April governorship primaries had fractured the party, raising fears that the APC might be approaching the election with a divided house.

Mr Oke, who commands a huge following, especially in the southern senatorial district, had rejected the choice of Mr Aiyedatiwa as the candidate of the party and had, along with other aspirants, protested the conduct of the primary election.

However, following weeks of placation from the leadership of the party, he has asked his supporters to file behind the governor to ensure that the APC wins the 16 November election.

The former APC aspirant said he resisted the pressure to challenge the outcome of the 20 April primary in court due to his interest in the unity of the party and its victory in the coming election.

“I am not an emergency politician. I have campaigned for governorship in this state four times, and I have all it takes to be governor. I did everything I needed to do in the primary, but the rest is now history,” Mr Oke told his supporters.

“I had various options, and my supporters were ready to follow any action I took. But the peace, unity and development of this state are paramount to me.

“The Governor is my brother from Ilaje, and I want Ilaje to produce the next governor. Since it won’t be me, it should be him. We are going to win the election together.”

Another aggrieved aspirant and senator, Jimoh Ibrahim, had earlier withdrawn his suit against the emergence of the governor as the candidate of the APC.

Mr Ibrahim said his withdrawal from pursuing the case resulted from his respect for the appeals made to him by the President, Bola Tinubu.

The chairman of the party in the state, Ade Adetimehin, expressed gratitude to the people of Ondo State for their support, describing the recent reconciliation between the governor and Mr Oke as a great achievement for the party and the progress of the state ahead of the 2024 governorship election.

Mr Adetimehin stated this while playing host to the executive members of Online Media Professionals in the state.

The chairman said Mr Oke, being a party man, had displayed genuine love for the party’s victory, and the collapse of his structure was all for the progress of the party.

Meanwhile, the party had lost one aspirant to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olugbenga Edema, who refused to be reconciled at the end of the process.

He dumped the APC and is now the candidate of the NNPP for the governorship election.

