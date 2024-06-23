The Government of Cross River has declared a total suspension of logging activities in all parts of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Cross River, Anthony Owan-Enoh, on Saturday and made available to journalists.

The state government had earlier introduced a permiteeship system, which empowered the state’s forestry commission to give permits to loggers to fell specific trees.

However, this has not worked, as illegal logging has continued in the state, even in areas under government protection, such as parks.

The SSG said, “In spite of the forbearance by government on the activities of timber loggers in the state, government notes the persisting refusal and or neglect to keep to the terms stipulated by government for the felling of trees.

“Consequently, Gov. Bassey Otu has suspended further logging activities in the state.

“Security agencies are to arrest offenders and confiscate any log and machinery deployed thereto.”

Mr Owan-Enoh called on the players in the timber logging trade to contact the state’s forestry commission for further guidance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rainforest in Cross River, which accounts for about 50 per cent of the surviving rainforest in the nation, is under serious threats from human activities such as farming, illegal logging and illegal mining.

