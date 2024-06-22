The World Bank has supported the Oyo State Government with a N3.5 billion grant for the renovation of selected 105 public primary schools across the state.

The State Governor, Seyi Makinde, disclosed this on Friday in Ibadan, during a symbolic presentation of cheques to representatives of some of the beneficiary schools.

Mr Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal, said the grant was meant for the renovation of primary schools with critical attention.

The governor explained that the works would commence simultaneously in all the 105 schools selected across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He admonished those in charge of the exercise to avoid doing shoddy jobs but to ensure that all the projects were in accordance with the prescriptions.

He said that doing quality jobs would make the essence of the projects realisable and equally make the general public appreciate government efforts in the education sector.

“A huge amount of money is being put into this project and the beneficiaries must put eyes into what is being done in their respective schools.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“The standard must be in accordance with prescriptions so that our children will take maximum advantage of the facilities the government is putting in place,” Mr Makinde said.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education Intervention, Suraj Tiamiyu, said that the renovation of the 105 approved public primary schools mostly in the rural areas was expected to be completed within six weeks.

Mr Tiamiyu said the renovation would include the construction of toilets and borehole drilling, among other facilities that would make the learning environment more conducive for pupils.

He added that the exercise would be properly monitored for effective delivery to standard and time framework.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the grant support is a World Bank Project under Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) – Additional Funding (AF).

The project is a form of educational grant from the World Bank with the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) aimed at increasing equitable access for out-of-school children and improving literacy in beneficiary states.

Oyo State and two other states, namely Adamawa and Katsina were beneficiaries of the grant, which is also seeking to strengthen accountability for results in basic education in Nigeria.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

