The Forum of Chief Executive Officers of State Pilgrims Welfare Board Agencies and Commissions has rejected the call for decentralisation of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), which would see state governments take over some of the commission’s responsibilities.

This followed the call for the decentralisation of the commission by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

While addressing Bauchi pilgrims in Muna on Tuesday, Mr Mohammed criticised NAHCON for not living up to its expectation in the 2024 Hajj.

He specifically said a significant portion of Hajj services be decentralised to enable state governments assume full responsibility and ensure the wellbeing of pilgrims.

This decentralisation, he argued, would greatly improve the overall pilgrimage experience.

Therefore, Mr Mohammed emphasised that collective action will be taken by state governments to break NAHCON’s monopoly to ensure a more decentralised and effective management of Hajj, if the commission fails to adequately address the issues that arose during this year’s pilgrimage.

He subsequently supported each of the 2,685 Bauchi pilgrims with a Sallah gift of 300 to Saudi Riyals as a Sallah gift.

Responding to the governor, NAHCON chairman, Jalal Arabi, apologised for the minor setbacks experienced during the exercise, assuring that necessary corrections would be made to prevent their recurrence in the future.

No state can handle pilgrims’ airlift – Forum

Meanwhile, speaking at a media forum in Mecca on Friday, the Forum rejected the call for the decentralisation of NAHCON, saying the commission did well and should be commended.

Speaking on behalf of the chairman of the in Mecca, the Executive Secretary of Kebbi State Hajj Commission, Faruk Aliyu, said all the states are with NAHCON and would reject such moves.

“The issue of decentralising NAHCON should not even come up. State cannot handle airlift of pilgrims. I think even Saudi Authorities will not agree to that that every state in Nigeria tranport it citizens to Hajj.

“Yes we can encounter hitches here and there, but the truth is that NAHCON did extremely well. The 2024 Hajj is splendid so far.

“No state can handle Hajj activities alone. We should not even think about decentralising NAHCON. If you are not happy today, tomorrow, you might be next tomorrow.

The airlift of 65,000 Nigerian pilgrims commenced today (Saturday), with pilgrims from Kebbi, Nasarawa, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) being the first to depart Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Nigeria.

