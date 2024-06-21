The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has finally cleared the air regarding the highly anticipated 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), putting an end to speculation about their scheduling.

On Friday, the CAF Executive Committee confirmed that the prestigious AFCON tournament will be held in Morocco, with the opening match kicking off on Sunday, 21 December, 2025, and the final taking place on Sunday, 18 January, 2026.

At least the past three editions of AFCON, including the one hosted by Côte d’Ivoire, faced postponements before finally being staged.

CAF also announced the dates for the WAFCON, which will be held in Morocco just before the men’s tournament.

The women’s competition, showcasing the growing strength of African women’s football, will begin on Saturday, 5 July, 2025, and culminate in the final on Saturday, 26 July, 2025.

“Perfect Timing”

CAF President Patrice Motsepe expressed his confidence in the success of both tournaments.

“I am confident that the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 will be a resounding success, the best in the competition’s history,” he stated. “The immense growth of women’s football in Africa is also impressive, and I expect the CAF TotalEnergies WAFCON Morocco 2024 to be equally successful.”

The announcement of the AFCON dates came after lengthy discussions with various concerned groups due to the complex international and domestic match calendars.

CAF emphasised its commitment to protecting the interests of African players competing in leagues worldwide while fostering strong relationships with organisations like the European Club Association (ECA), UEFA, and FIFA.

The Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) President Fouzi Lekjaa shared his vision: “We hope that the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 will be a spectacular event honoring Africa. Morocco will provide the very best conditions to welcome all of Africa and the world.”

In addition to the tournament dates, the CAF Executive Committee announced the 46th Ordinary General Assembly of the body will be held in Kinshasa, DRC, on Thursday, 10 October.

