The police in Ebonyi State have arrested four persons over the killing of a Nigerian university student in the state.
The victim, Magnus Okeke, was an “extra year student” in the department of accountancy at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike.
Discovery of the body
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the victim’s decomposing body was discovered weeks after he was declared missing.
He was said to have been abducted and then killed by suspected members of Ndufu-Alike, the university’s host community.
Elom Ubochi, the spokesperson of the university, said in a statement that the institution made unsuccessful efforts alongside security operatives to rescue the victim alive after he was abducted on 1 June.
Mr Ubochi said the victim was attacked outside the university premises allegedly by youths from Ohankwu village in the community.
Arrest
The police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Joshua Ukandu, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that four persons have been arrested in connection with the death of the student.
“The (police) command is currently investigating to find out anything we can get regarding the killing,” Mr Ukandu, a deputy superintendent of police, said.
The spokesperson said the suspects were currently helping police operatives in their investigation.
“After our investigation, if they are culpable, of course, they will be charged to court,” he said.
