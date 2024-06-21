The Rivers State Caucus in the House of Representatives has disowned one of its members, Dumnamene Deekor, as its leader and spokesperson, saying he was never instructed to speak on behalf of the caucus.

Awaji-Inombek Abiante, leader of the caucus, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, dismissed a statement credited to the lawmaker.

Mr Deekor called for sanction from the coordinator of the G-60 Lawmakers, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Mr Abiante said the caucus’s leadership in the House had always been based on seniority.

He added that a second-term lawmaker could not lead the caucus when there are more senior lawmakers.

He explained that as a lawmaker, Mr Deekor knows that every member has the right to comment on any issue affecting any part of the country.

This, he said, was because they had sworn to defend the integrity of Nigeria.

“The Rivers caucus in the House of Representatives read with dismay, a statement purportedly issued by the member, representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Deekor.

“The statement called for the discipline of the Coordinator of the G-60 Lawmakers in the Green Chamber, Ugochinyere, over his position on vexed issues in the polity.

“We refused to collectively accede to Deekor’s self-serving stands as he has never been elected by the Rivers caucus to speak on our behalf,” Mr Abiante said.

He said that Mr Deekor, being a second-term lawmaker, could not have arrogated to himself the caucus leader position amid third and fourth-term lawmakers.

Members of the caucus are reportedly divided over the supremacy battle between Mr Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister.

The genesis

On 2 June, Mr Ugochinyere, the member representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State, led about 50 members of the House on a solidarity visit to Mr Fubara in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Members of the delegation were drawn from the PDP, LP, NNPP, APGA and APC.

Many people linked the visit to Messrs Fubara and Wike’s battle.

During its plenary on 6 June, the House resolved to refer Mr Ugochinyere to its Committee on Ethics for probe on the visit.

The resolution followed a point of privilege raised by Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau).

Mr Gagdi, citing Order Six Rule One, said his privilege as a lower chamber member had been breached due to the visit.

He stated that Mr Ugochinyere told the press about the visit, giving the impression that the lawmakers represented the House.

The probe has not been concluded.

