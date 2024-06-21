The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has reiterated its move to deepen bilateral ties between Nigeria and China on grounds of mutual respect and shared developmental goals.

Mr Tuggar disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja by Alkasim Abdulkadir, the special assistant on media and communication to the minister.

The minister arrived in China on 19 June on an official working visit at the invitation of Wang Yi, his Chinese counterpart.

Mr Tuggar delivered a keynote address at the China-Nigeria Business Exchange jointly organised by the Nigerian Embassy and Yingke Law Firm to ease bilateral-trade, investment and strengthen Nigeria-China business matchmaking.

“This event is a testament to our commitment to strengthening Nigeria-China relations.

“By fostering direct business engagements, we are paving way for increased bilateral trade, investment opportunities and innovative collaborations that will benefit both nations.

“Over 200 Chinese companies took part in the event, showing a strong interest in fostering economic collaboration between the two nations,” Mr Tuggar said.

The statement revealed that Mr Tuggar would attend high-level meetings, including the inaugural plenary of the Nigeria-China intergovernmental committee in Beijing and the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian.

The minister is also expected to meet with ECOWAS Ambassadors and inaugurate the 4-D Cultural Diplomacy Programme of the Renewed Hope Agenda by President Bola Tinubu at the Embassy of Nigeria.

These, according to the statement, are expected to further solidify the strategic partnership between Nigeria and China.

“The visit is aimed at deepening economic and trade collaboration, enhancing high-level exchanges and strengthening mutual support at multilateral fora.

“Outcomes from the visit include advancing Nigeria’s development drive, boosting infrastructure development, improving healthcare and educational systems, stimulating job creation and economic opportunities.

“Also, implementing bilateral agreements, increasing trade volume and diversification, attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), promoting entrepreneurship and strengthening industrial capabilities, and competitiveness,” the statement said.

The event attracted notable Nigerian dignitaries and business leaders including the Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Aisha Rimi, and the Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Khalil Halilu.

Others are the Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Digital Economy, representing Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, Oluwaseun Fakuade, as well as key private sector leaders including Adegboyega Austen-Peters, Chairman, Dorman Long Engineering Ltd.

Others include the Founder/Artistic Director of Terra Academy for The Arts (TAFTA), Bolanle Austen-Peters; the CEO of Suburban Fiber Company, Bruce Ayonote; the Group CEO of Leadway Holdings, Tunde Hassan-Odukale; Managing Director/CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Olusegun Alebiosu, and Jawad Mustapha of Renecon Energy Ltd.

(NAN)

