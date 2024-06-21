Oyinkansola Badejo-Okunsanya, the chairperson for the 2024 Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference (NBA-AGC), said on Friday that over 3,074 lawyers have registered for the conference.

Mrs Badejo-Okunsanya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the figure was commendable when compared with 2,000 registered lawyers at the comparative period of 2023.

NAN reports that the 64th NBA-AGC is billed to be held from 23 to 28 August in Lagos.

The theme of the conference is: ‘Pressing Forward, A National Posture for Rebuilding Nigeria’.

According to the data of registered delegates, Mrs Badejo-Okunsanya expressed optimism that a good number of lawyers would emerge at the end of July.

“As of Thursday, we already had 3,074 registered delegates, and this is very encouraging because within same period last year, we had about 2,000 and it was quite worrisome.

“But by 30 June, we should see a lot of activities in preparation for the conference, and I am very optimistic that this conference will be mind-blowing.

“Already we are feeling the excitement because Lagos State is special and is always an exciting venue to have the conference,” she said.

She described Tafawa Balewa Square, the venue for the conference, as quite significant considering the huge number of Nigerian lawyers.

Reacting to the perception from some lawyers, who described the conference venue as an “agbero” zone, a colloquial reference to touts, Mrs Badejo-Okunsanya said, “she is very confident that everything will work out for the overriding good of the bar.”

(NAN)

