The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded 25 commercial and 15 private vehicles operating illegal garages and causing serious road obstructions around the Oyingbo, Ijora, and Idumota areas of Lagos.

Director Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Mr Adebayo noted that the impounding of the vehicles in these areas was a decisive move by LASTMA to restore order and ensure the free flow of traffic, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He said the operation was led by LASTMA Head of Enforcement, Kayode Odunuga, under the directives of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa.

Mr Adebayo said they were specifically directed to target illegal garages that had been a persistent source of congestion and inconvenience for residents and commuters.

He said the impoundment, which began in recent weeks, was part of a broader initiative by the Lagos State Government to enhance the efficiency of the city’s transportation network.

He quoted Mr Giwa as emphasising that the government was committed to maintaining law and order on the roads, ensuring that all traffic regulations were strictly enforced.

“Illegal garages have been a significant challenge in our quest to maintain a seamless traffic flow in Lagos. These impoundments send a strong message to all offenders that the state will not tolerate activities that disrupt public order and endanger the lives of our citizens.

“Our goal is to create a safe and orderly environment for all road users, and this action is a crucial step in that direction,” Mr Giwa said.

He noted that the targeted areas, Oyingbo, Ijora, and Idumota, are known hotspots for traffic congestion due to unauthorised parking and the establishment of makeshift garages.

He said these activities not only obstruct the free movement of vehicles but also pose safety risks to pedestrians.

“LASTMA’s intervention aims to clear these bottlenecks and enhance the overall traffic situation in these critical areas.

“Residents and business owners have expressed their support for the government’s action, noting the positive impact it will have on their daily activities.

“LASTMA has also assured the public that the operation will be sustained and extended to other parts of the city where illegal garages and related activities are prevalent,” Mr Giwa added.

He urged all vehicle owners and operators to adhere to the state’s traffic regulations and cooperate with authorities to avoid sanctions.

He reiterated that the government’s primary objective was to create a better and more livable Lagos for everyone.

He also urged motorists to take ownership of the roads and to promptly inform LASTMA of any broken down or abandoned trailers or trucks via the Agency’s hotlines: 08100565860/ 08129928503

(NAN)

