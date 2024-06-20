President Bola Tinubu on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa, held a private meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Before the closed meeting, which was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Johannesburg, President Ramaphosa thanked President Tinubu for honouring the invitation to attend his inauguration for a second term in office.
“Thank you so much for coming for the inauguration. I was very happy to see my brother at the ceremony,” the South African president said.
“I really enjoyed your speech at the ceremony. I was delighted listening to you. We have lots of issues in common, and we need to work more closely together. It was a good celebration,” the president stated.
President Ramaphosa was re-elected into office for a second term on Friday 14, June 14 following an agreement for a Government of National Unity between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
June 20, 2024
