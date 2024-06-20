The Federal Government is to convert Zaria Hotels in Kaduna State to classrooms and hostels for the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, aviation minister Festus Keyamo has said.

Mr Keyamo told journalists in Zaria on Wednesday that Zaria Hotels had been acquired as an annexure to the NCAT to widen its potential for growth.

He spoke shortly after a familiarisation tour of the institution.

Mr Keyamo said NCAT remains the best institution for the aviation industry in Nigeria and West Africa.

“The landmass we have here is enough for expansion, so the potential for the college, in terms of expansion, is great.

“But, in spite of that, we have also acquired Zaria Hotels as an annexure to the college. We want to add to the facilities on the ground.”

The minister assured the management of the college that the government would keep working on areas that needed improvement.

On reports that the college’s fire simulator and other facilities are to be relocated elsewhere, the minister said there was no such plan.

“There is nothing like that; if we do it, where are we going to take it? NCAT is the training hub for the aviation industry; mischief makers are spreading the rumour.”

In his remark, Joseph Imalighwe, acting rector of NCAT, commended the minister for the visit and support for the college. (NAN)

