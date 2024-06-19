The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday said it has arrested 14 people for allegedly stealing crude oil in Abia.

The NSCDC spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, who disclosed this in Abuja, stated that the suspects operated an illegal refinery in a forest at Umelehi, Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State.

Mr Afolabi said the illegal site was dismantled after the arrest of the nine male and four female suspects by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad.

He said the Commander of the Squad, Apollo Dandaura, attributed the successful arrest to the credible intelligence of well-meaning Nigerians.

“Our operatives were strategically positioned due to the quantity of already siphoned crude oil loaded in locally fabricated cooking ovens for refining into Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

“Some had been refined into Kerosene and AGO, with both stored in GP tanks, cellophane bags and many sacks,” he said.

The spokesperson said an investigation would be carried out to find out the level of involvement of the suspects. He said the NSCDC would prosecute the oil thieves and their sponsors.

According to him, some of the recovered exhibits were generator sets, pumping machines, hoses, galvanised metal pipes, shovels, flashlights, cellophane bags, and bags of cement, among others.

Mr Afolabi reiterated the commitment of the NSCDC to safeguarding critical national assets.

(NAN)

