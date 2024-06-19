President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, on his birthday.
President Tinubu joined family, friends, and the people of Delta State to celebrate Mr Oborevwori on this special occasion.
The president commended the governor for pursuing development-focused governance, particularly his prioritisation of education, to address fundamental societal challenges.
The president wished Mr Oborevwori good health and renewed strength in Delta State’s service.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
June 19, 2024
