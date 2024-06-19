The Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Naija Times, Ehi Braimah, has been selected as one of the recipients of the 20th Anniversary Chancellor Alumni Award of the University of Roehampton, London, United Kingdom.

In an email to Braimah, Eleanor Merrick, Director of Business Development & Fundraising of the university, said his dedication, passion, and outstanding contributions to his field have not gone unnoticed.

“Your nomination stood out among an incredibly talented pool of candidates, showcasing the impact you have made and the legacy you continue to build, and we are thrilled to honour you with this award,” Merrick wrote in the email.

“We will be officially announcing the winners in the coming days, and we would like to feature your achievement on our website and social media channels. Before proceeding, we want to ensure that you are comfortable with being publicly recognised as an award recipient. Please let us know if you have any concerns or prefer not to be publicised, and we will respect your wishes.”

Merrick further stated that Braimah would be invited to an exclusive event in early autumn to celebrate his accomplishments and the achievements of his fellow award recipients. “This event will provide an opportunity for us to recognise and honour your outstanding contributions in person. More information regarding the event will be sent to you shortly,” she stated in the email.

“To accompany your feature on our website and social media, we kindly request that you provide a headshot of yourself that we can use. Once again, congratulations on this well-deserved recognition! We are immensely proud to count you among our esteemed alumni, and we look forward to celebrating your success.”

Braimah completed his MBA degree at the University of Roehampton in December 2016 and attended the graduation ceremony in January, 2018 at the campus of the university in London. He said he is excited and honoured to be recognised on the occasion of the university’s 20th anniversary. “What we have is a large community of alumni of the university comprising great minds and talented professionals; so this recognition means so much to me,” Braimah says.

About two months ago, the university announced the Chancellor’s Alumni Awards 2024 to mark its 20th anniversary. A statement on the university’s website stated: “As we celebrate our 20th year as an independent university, we are excited to announce that the Chancellor’s Alumni Award will be given to 20 Roehampton alumni in 2024,”

“These awards recognise the outstanding achievements, success and impact our amazing alumni community continue to make in the UK and around the world,” the statement continued.

For eligibility, nominees must have successfully completed an undergraduate, foundation, postgraduate or doctoral award of the University of Roehampton, or one of its associated colleges or partners, at any time up to December 2023. Entries closed on April 6, 2024.

