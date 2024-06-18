A group, Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFT), will join other organisations at the International Anti-Corruption Conference 2024 on Tuesday to discuss ways to strengthen the implementation of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) among member states through the instrumentality of the Convention’s review process.

The Centre’s Head of Public Relations, Victor Agi, said this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

The 21st IACC Series is scheduled to hold in Vilnius, Lithuania between 18 and 21 June, with the theme: “Confronting Global Threats: Standing Up for Integrity.”

The conference seeks to, among others, galvanise global efforts for honest and “solution-oriented discussions on the interconnected threats to global security.”

It will also go beyond dialogue to achieve concrete progress in combating corruption; with discussion focusing on issues such as restoring trust in public governance, ensuring integrity in climate finance, and countering the impact of populist and corrupt regimes that jeopardise human rights, environmental health, and global stability.

The Centre said as part of the conversations to strengthen the implementation of the landmark international anti-corruption instrument, the UNCAC, it will take part in a crucial workshop session titled “Strengthening the United Nations Convention Against Corruption’s (UNCAC) Monitoring Mechanism: Promoting Accountability and Civic Space in the UNCAC Review Process,” to reinforce and call for the implementation of the UNCAC among member states.

According to the statement, since the adoption of this treaty which provides a comprehensive framework for combating corruption in all its forms, its effectiveness has depended significantly on the commitment of member states to implement its provisions; hence, the importance of this workshop which will encourage member states to embrace a robust anti-corruption monitoring mechanism, promote accountability and inclusive participation in the implementation of the principles enshrined in the Convention in the review processes.

“Recall that the Centre presented the civil society monitoring template, the first of its kind globally, for Nigeria’s implementation of the Convention, an instrument that empowers citizens, media and civil society organisations (CSOs) to actively monitor and assess the government’s progress.

“The monitoring template developed by the Centre marked a significant step in ensuring transparency, participation, and independent oversight of Nigeria’s fight against corruption.

“It is hoped that it will promote evidence-based monitoring of Nigeria’s efforts; while also empowering stakeholders to demand action, and advocate for necessary reforms,” the statement said.

It added that the workshop which will feature other speakers including representatives of the Institute of Legislative Ideas, UNCAC Coalition and the US State Department will see the Centre sharing with the global community the civil society monitoring template that can be replicated in other countries as a tool for promoting the implementation of the UNCAC.

It will be hosted by the UNCAC Coalition, a global network of over 350 civil society organisations (CSOs) in over 100 countries committed to promoting the ratification, implementation and monitoring of the UNCAC, and it is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 18th June by 7-8.30 a.m., the statement said.

