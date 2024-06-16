The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, say they have arrested two men who allegedly gang-raped and robbed women in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, gave the names of the suspects as 35-year-old Chukwuma Diji and 31-year-old Micheal Edochie – all indigenes of Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

How they allegedly gang-raped, robbed women

Mr Ikenga said the suspects, sometime in 2023, allegedly raped an unidentified married woman at Obinagu, a village in the Abagana Community.

The police spokesperson claimed the suspects fled the community when security operatives attempted to arrest them.

He said the suspects, on 6 June, allegedly broke into an apartment belonging to an unnamed young lady and raped her and her friend at gunpoint.

But he did not confirm whether the alleged rape was committed in the same Abagana Community.

“The (suspected) criminals later forced one of the victims to transfer money to his account after they took turns having sex with them,” he said.

Arrest

Mr Ikenga said police operatives at Abagana Police Division arrested the suspects on Saturday morning.

The spokesperson said the suspects have confessed to committing the crimes.

Two locally made double barrel guns, one locally made single barrel gun, six live cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from the suspects, according to the statement.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Itam, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for investigation and possible prosecution.

“The suspects are to be arraigned in court after the investigation is concluded,” he stated.

