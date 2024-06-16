President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa on his re-election
Ajuri Ngelale, the president’s special adviser on media and publicity, said in a statement on Saturday that Mr Tinubu also congratulated the people of South Africa on the peaceful and successful conduct of the general election.
“While wishing President Ramaphosa a successful term in office, President Tinubu calls for the strengthening of bilateral ties between Nigeria and South Africa as strategic partners in Africa for the overall advancement of the continent,” the statement said.
(NAN)
